The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is batting .248 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Moustakas has recorded a hit in 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), including five multi-hit games (12.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.3% of his games this season, Moustakas has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 19
.212 AVG .286
.311 OBP .362
.462 SLG .327
7 XBH 2
3 HR 0
11 RBI 5
15/8 K/BB 15/6
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Braves are sending Elder (4-1) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks seventh, 1.182 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
