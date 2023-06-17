Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nolan Jones (.382 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Braves.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has five doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .338.
- Jones enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278.
- In 15 of 19 games this season (78.9%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has driven in a run in nine games this season (47.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%).
- In eight of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.355
|AVG
|.324
|.429
|OBP
|.390
|.710
|SLG
|.486
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|14/4
|4
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.69 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks seventh, 1.182 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
