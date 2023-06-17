The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .298 with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Grichuk has picked up a hit in 27 of 37 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Grichuk has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games.

He has scored in 17 games this season (45.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .347 AVG .246 .413 OBP .312 .514 SLG .333 11 XBH 4 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings