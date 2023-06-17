Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (44-26) and the Colorado Rockies (29-43) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM on June 17.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-1) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-2).

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (41.9%) in those games.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (316 total), Colorado is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

