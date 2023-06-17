Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Bryce Elder, who is expected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 58 home runs as a team.

Colorado is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Rockies rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 316 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.23 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.503 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Connor Seabold (1-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Seabold will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland AJ Smith-Shawver 6/16/2023 Braves L 8-1 Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves - Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds - Away Kyle Freeland Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds - Away Dinelson Lamet Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels - Home Connor Seabold Shohei Ohtani

