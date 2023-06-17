The Atlanta Braves (44-26) face the Colorado Rockies (29-43) a game after Travis d'Arnaud homered twice in an 8-1 victory over the Rockies. The game begins at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (4-1) for the Braves and Connor Seabold (1-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (4-1, 2.69 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 4.70 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has put together a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings over 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.

Seabold is aiming to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Seabold will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.5 frames per outing).

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves' Elder (4-1) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.69 ERA this season with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.69), 31st in WHIP (1.182), and 50th in K/9 (7.6).

