Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Griffin Canning, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -155 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have been underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Royals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 15, or 26.8%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a record of 8-30, a 21.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 69 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-27 9-24 9-20 9-30 13-35 5-15

