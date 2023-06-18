Drew Waters -- batting .161 with a double, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .180 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Waters has had a base hit in eight of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Waters has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .231 AVG .125 .333 OBP .192 .385 SLG .125 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings