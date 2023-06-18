Edward Olivares -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Tyler Anderson

BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

Olivares will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 in his last games.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (18.9%).

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 53), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year (22 of 53), with two or more runs five times (9.4%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .235 AVG .289 .278 OBP .366 .402 SLG .482 8 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 18/3 K/BB 15/8 2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings