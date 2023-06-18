Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .254.
- In 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%) Garcia has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (24.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 13 games this year (35.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (35.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.280
|AVG
|.208
|.344
|OBP
|.264
|.415
|SLG
|.250
|8
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|2
|17/8
|K/BB
|17/4
|5
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.80 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
