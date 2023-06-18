Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .254.

In 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%) Garcia has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (24.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Garcia has driven in a run in 13 games this year (35.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 13 games this year (35.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .280 AVG .208 .344 OBP .264 .415 SLG .250 8 XBH 2 1 HR 0 12 RBI 2 17/8 K/BB 17/4 5 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings