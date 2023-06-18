Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Duffy has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.385
|AVG
|.250
|.444
|OBP
|.302
|.487
|SLG
|.325
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|8/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson (3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.80, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
