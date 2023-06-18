MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Angels.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 28 walks while hitting .218.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.9% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including six multi-run games (9.2%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.211
|AVG
|.229
|.305
|OBP
|.293
|.361
|SLG
|.362
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|12
|42/19
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
