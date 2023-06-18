Sunday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (45-26) taking on the Colorado Rockies (29-44) at 1:35 PM (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Rockies have been victorious in 26, or 41.3%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Colorado the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +260 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (318 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.31 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule