The Atlanta Braves (45-26) aim to finish off a sweep of a four-game series versus the Colorado Rockies (29-44), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-6) to the mound, while Chase Anderson will take the ball for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.60 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-0) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.72 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

During eight games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 2.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.

Anderson has collected one quality start this year.

Anderson is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In three of his eight total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will send Morton (5-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 3.60 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 13 starts this season, Morton has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 31st, 1.440 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.