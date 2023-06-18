Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will see Zack Greinke on the hill for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Angels are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+105). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -130 +105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 16 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 14-38 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 70 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-27 9-24 10-20 9-30 14-35 5-15

