The Los Angeles Angels versus Kansas City Royals game on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr..

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 65 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 265 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.421 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Zack Greinke (1-6) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Greinke has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels W 10-9 Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers - Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away - Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.