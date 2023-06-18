Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Angels on June 18, 2023
Player prop betting options for Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Los Angeles Angels-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 35 RBI (70 total hits). He has swiped 21 bases.
- He's slashed .247/.287/.428 on the year.
- Witt Jr. will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 14 home runs, eight walks and 37 RBI (67 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .272/.308/.500 on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Orioles
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Anderson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Anderson Stats
- The Angels' Tyler Anderson (3-1) will make his 13th start of the season.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Anderson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 12
|6.0
|8
|5
|5
|7
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|4.0
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 18
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 14 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .300/.385/.626 so far this season.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .459 with three doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 12 doubles, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 38 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .252/.359/.461 so far this season.
- Trout brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, seven walks and two RBI.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
