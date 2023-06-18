On Sunday, Ryan McMahon (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (69) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last outings.

McMahon has recorded a hit in 46 of 68 games this season (67.6%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.5%).

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (47.1%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .292 AVG .252 .368 OBP .336 .542 SLG .444 18 XBH 15 6 HR 4 24 RBI 14 48/14 K/BB 40/17 2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings