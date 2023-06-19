Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Drew Waters -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .170 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Waters has had a base hit in eight of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.207
|AVG
|.125
|.303
|OBP
|.192
|.345
|SLG
|.125
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|9/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
