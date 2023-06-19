The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

Olivares is batting .348 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 34 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .235 AVG .289 .278 OBP .366 .402 SLG .482 8 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 18/3 K/BB 15/8 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings