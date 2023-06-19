After batting .316 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .269 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 23 of 38 games this year (60.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 13 games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 14 .302 AVG .208 .361 OBP .264 .442 SLG .250 9 XBH 2 1 HR 0 12 RBI 2 17/8 K/BB 17/4 6 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings