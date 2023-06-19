MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez (.278 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .218 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 66), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (34.8%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|29
|.209
|AVG
|.229
|.303
|OBP
|.293
|.358
|SLG
|.362
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|12
|43/19
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
