How to Watch the Rockies vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
Spencer Steer and Ryan McMahon will be among the stars on display when the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 61 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 324 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.44 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.531 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (4-6) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Gomber has made seven starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|L 8-1
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Jared Shuster
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|L 10-2
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Bryce Elder
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
