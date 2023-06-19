Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr. are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals meet at Comerica Park on Monday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 70 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He's slashed .244/.283/.422 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 67 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He has a slash line of .268/.303/.492 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 12 2-for-5 1 1 1 5

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .235/.318/.392 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 62 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .234/.273/.347 so far this year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 18 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

