Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (130 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers and Michael Lorenzen on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has an OPS of .723, fueled by an OBP of .289 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season.
- In 62.0% of his 71 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (15.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.8% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49.3% of his games this season (35 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.263
|AVG
|.232
|.307
|OBP
|.269
|.474
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|14
|28/10
|K/BB
|34/6
|10
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
