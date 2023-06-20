Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -303)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .267 with eight doubles and four walks.
  • Castro has had a hit in 29 of 45 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits eight times (17.8%).
  • In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (26.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.1%).
  • In 13 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 23
.300 AVG .237
.296 OBP .272
.357 SLG .289
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
11 RBI 7
15/0 K/BB 15/4
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lively (4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.