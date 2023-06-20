Jurickson Profar -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks.

Profar has had a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (26.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (10.8%).

In 28 games this season (43.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .278 AVG .195 .345 OBP .283 .444 SLG .308 15 XBH 9 2 HR 3 14 RBI 12 18/13 K/BB 38/16 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings