Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Reds.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is batting .270 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 22 of 44 games this season (50.0%) Moustakas has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (9.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Moustakas has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (14 of 44), with more than one RBI four times (9.1%).
- He has scored in 18 of 44 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.212
|AVG
|.322
|.311
|OBP
|.391
|.462
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/8
|K/BB
|18/7
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively (4-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.07 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
