Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (31-40) and Kansas City Royals (19-53) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.
The Tigers will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Daniel Lynch (0-3, 5.79 ERA).
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (27.1%) in those games.
- This year, Kansas City has won nine of 39 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (271 total).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Ben Lively
|June 16
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 17
|Angels
|W 10-9
|Mike Mayers vs Griffin Canning
|June 18
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|L 6-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Reese Olson
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
|June 22
|@ Rays
|-
|TBA vs Shane McClanahan
|June 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
|June 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Yonny Chirinos
|June 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
