Tuesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (31-40) and Kansas City Royals (19-53) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.

The Tigers will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Daniel Lynch (0-3, 5.79 ERA).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (27.1%) in those games.

This year, Kansas City has won nine of 39 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (271 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule