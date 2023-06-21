Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .430, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- In 61.1% of his games this year (44 of 72), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (27.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 24 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.263
|AVG
|.227
|.307
|OBP
|.268
|.474
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|14
|28/10
|K/BB
|35/7
|10
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (4-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.