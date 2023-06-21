On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .430, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

In 61.1% of his games this year (44 of 72), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (27.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 24 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .263 AVG .227 .307 OBP .268 .474 SLG .383 15 XBH 11 7 HR 5 22 RBI 14 28/10 K/BB 35/7 10 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings