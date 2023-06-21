Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Dairon Blanco (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has a double, a triple and two walks while hitting .263.
- In four of six games this year, Blanco has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Blanco has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|.250
|AVG
|.333
|.333
|OBP
|.500
|.438
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|6/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd (4-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
