Drew Waters -- hitting .097 with a double, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Waters has had a base hit in nine of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Waters has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 18 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.207 AVG .129
.303 OBP .182
.345 SLG .129
2 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
9/2 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
