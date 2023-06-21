Elehuris Montero returns to action for the Colorado Rockies against Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati RedsJune 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 16, when he went 0-for-3 against the Braves.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .179.

Montero has recorded a hit in 10 of 27 games this year (37.0%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).

He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 17 .286 AVG .125 .333 OBP .155 .357 SLG .232 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 26/1 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings