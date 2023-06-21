Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .235.
- Profar has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has an RBI in 17 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29 games this season (43.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.278
|AVG
|.196
|.345
|OBP
|.280
|.444
|SLG
|.304
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Abbott (3-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a .00 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .161 to opposing hitters.
