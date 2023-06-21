Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Matt Duffy (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .317 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Duffy has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this season (61.8%), including multiple hits three times (8.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 34 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.381
|AVG
|.250
|.438
|OBP
|.302
|.476
|SLG
|.325
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|8/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
