Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Randal Grichuk (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Reds Player Props
|Rockies vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Reds
|Rockies vs Reds Odds
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while batting .292.
- Grichuk has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 41 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 41 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has had an RBI in 12 games this season (29.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.3%).
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.347
|AVG
|.244
|.413
|OBP
|.315
|.514
|SLG
|.329
|11
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has a .00 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .161 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.