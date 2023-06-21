Jonathan India will lead the way for the Cincinnati Reds (39-35) on Wednesday, June 21, when they battle Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-47) at Great American Ball Park at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +200. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (3-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 11 (61.1%) of those contests.

The Reds have not played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds played four of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have won in 26, or 39.4%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer six times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

