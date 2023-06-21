How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 67 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 272 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.410 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Brady Singer (4-6) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Singer has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|W 10-9
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|W 1-0
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|-
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|-
