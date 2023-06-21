Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals matchup at Comerica Park on Wednesday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 72 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 17 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .246/.288/.430 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 69 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, eight walks and 37 RBI.

He has a slash line of .267/.302/.484 so far this year.

Perez enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with .

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 61 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.309/.381 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, 26 walks and 14 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .246/.338/.374 so far this year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 19 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 17 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

