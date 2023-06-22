The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .288 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 45 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (15.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (32.9%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 47.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .263 AVG .228 .307 OBP .268 .474 SLG .386 15 XBH 12 7 HR 5 22 RBI 14 28/10 K/BB 35/7 10 SB 12

Rays Pitching Rankings