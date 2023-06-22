Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Dairon Blanco -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .261 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Blanco has picked up a hit in five games this season (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Blanco has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.375
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.54 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.