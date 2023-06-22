How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's WNBA slate features three games, including a matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky.
Today's WNBA Games
The Chicago Sky play the Washington Mystics
The Mystics travel to face the Sky on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 5-7
- WAS Record: 7-4
- CHI Stats: 79.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 81.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- WAS Stats: 75.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 73.7 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.2 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- WAS Odds to Win: -151
- CHI Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 154.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx face the Connecticut Sun
The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Lynx on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 4-8
- CON Record: 10-3
- MIN Stats: 76.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- CON Stats: 82.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 8.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4.5
- CON Odds to Win: -204
- MIN Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 158.5 points
The Seattle Storm face the Indiana Fever
The Fever take to the home court of the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 3-8
- IND Record: 4-7
- SEA Stats: 77.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- IND Stats: 82.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.8 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (16.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- IND Odds to Win: -136
- SEA Odds to Win: +112
- Total: 164 points
