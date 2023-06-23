The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +650.

Watch the Chiefs this season on Fubo!

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Chiefs games.

Kansas City sported the 11th-ranked defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

The Chiefs went 7-1 at home last year and 7-2 away from home.

When underdogs, Kansas City had only one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Mahomes ran for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

Nick Bolton had two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Bet on Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2000 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +6600 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +5000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +6600 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +5000 16 December 25 Raiders - +6600 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

Odds are current as of June 23 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.