After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .259 with two doubles, two triples and two walks.

In six of eight games this season, Blanco has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his eight games this season.

Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .250 AVG .273 .333 OBP .333 .438 SLG .545 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings