Drew Waters -- hitting .152 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .188 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

This year, Waters has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Waters has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .207 AVG .171 .303 OBP .216 .345 SLG .257 2 XBH 1 1 HR 1 3 RBI 4 9/2 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings