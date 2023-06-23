The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Reds.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .184.

Montero has picked up a hit in 11 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Montero has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 18 .286 AVG .136 .333 OBP .164 .357 SLG .288 2 XBH 4 0 HR 2 3 RBI 7 9/2 K/BB 28/1 0 SB 0

