Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 23 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.2% of his games this year (45 of 65), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (12.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (35.4%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (16.9%).
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.336
|AVG
|.244
|.376
|OBP
|.314
|.579
|SLG
|.354
|14
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|15
|19/8
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (4-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.08 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing batters.
