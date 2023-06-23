MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .220 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this year (41 of 69), with more than one hit 12 times (17.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has had an RBI in 19 games this year (27.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (36.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.209
|AVG
|.233
|.303
|OBP
|.302
|.358
|SLG
|.353
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/19
|K/BB
|43/11
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.57 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.26 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.