Nick Pratto -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .275.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.0%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has had at least one RBI in 24.0% of his games this year (12 of 50), with more than one RBI five times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (36.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .250 AVG .301 .362 OBP .366 .409 SLG .422 8 XBH 8 3 HR 1 13 RBI 6 27/13 K/BB 41/8 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings