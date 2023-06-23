Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, June 23 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .349.
- Jones will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last games.
- Jones has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 41.7% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
- He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|.355
|AVG
|.345
|.429
|OBP
|.429
|.710
|SLG
|.564
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|10/4
|K/BB
|22/7
|4
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (4-6 with a 4.08 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.08 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
